Memories by nannasgotitgoingon
Memories

5 years now, seems like a lifetime ago. I have changed, the world has changed but your memory stays the same. I was totally fine today until I learnt about George Negus death and my immediate thoughts went to the pain his family would be in, that wrench of heartbreak though tempered with relief that the one they love would not have to suffer anymore. Moving forward is hard and at times chaotic but move you must. Today I wonder where I will be in 5 years, if I have 5 years, and I think well I have today, it is more than many are given, and I am thankful for it and thankful for those that love me, but for you I hope the beers are icy, they have a stocked bunnings to wander in and the old boys are out the front cooking snags.
Elisa Smith

