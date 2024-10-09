Previous
Tuesday Afternoons
Tuesday Afternoons

Late yesterday afternoon, dinner done and dishes away, I lay on the couch enjoying the last rays of the sun streaming in, enjoying the warmth and the familiarity of the sounds of family. Not feeling 100% I just let myself lie and take the time to rest.

My grandson at some point started to play the piano, a minuet filling the room immediately taking my mind to visions of Pride and Prejudice and Elizabeth Bennet wandering about the English countryside in the same soft warm light.

I lay there listening and watching as the sun danced over the dining room, touching on the silver of birthday helium balloons making them shimmer, birthday cards lined up along the kitchen bench, the pastel happy birthday sign blue tacked underneath, foil letters glimmering, remnants of the day before.  An open window bringing in a cool breeze along with starling song, gently swaying the soft red tassels of the Chinese lanterns overhanging the table strewn with Lego and I thought to myself, what a pleasure this moment is.

Photo taken on 06.10.2024, was in error but i liked what it did.
