Cousins over for lunch
And this is why you should always let the grandkids help set the table and especially set out the biscuits! Who knew they could look this fabulous!! 😍
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
849
photos
92
followers
132
following
Tags
lunch
,
cousins
,
biscuits
,
fabulous
