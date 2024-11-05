Previous
Jacaranda flowers by nannasgotitgoingon
163 / 365

Jacaranda flowers

Went searching for Jacaranda flowers for a local art competition locally and spent a wonderful afternoon playing with them and the afternoon light.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love jacaranda time.
November 5th, 2024  
