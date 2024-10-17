Previous
Swallows by nannasgotitgoingon
157 / 365

Swallows

On the way home saw these swallows flitting around this little bit of water. Had the camera set on manual and was very light, so had a bit of a play.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice capture on b&w.
October 19th, 2024  
