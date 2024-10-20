Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
301 / 365
Paddock line.
Went for a drive to see what I could see as the day was warm and the sky was blue.
Harvested wheat fields, the flies were outrageous, but the weather was perfect, bit of a heat haze on the horizon.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
862
photos
93
followers
132
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Latest from all albums
155
156
157
158
300
159
160
301
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th October 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
lines
,
gum
,
wheat
,
scrub
,
fields
,
harvested
,
mallee
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close