237 / 365
B&W Edit
Just playing with the light. Work is getting in the way of free time and any form of enjoyment. From yesterday.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool
May 23rd, 2024
