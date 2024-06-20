Previous
Pods B&W by nannasgotitgoingon
71 / 365

Pods B&W

Saw these pods while out and about and had to yoink. I haven't googled them, so unsure what type of tree they are I liked their shape and fall had to have a play in the morning window light.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Beautiful light!
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise