Previous
252 / 365
Railway siding by the Murray River
Just above the river markets runs the rail line, this siding is a little worse for ware and looked great in the foggy light, if not a bit horror moviesque.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Tags
b&w
,
railway
,
river
,
fog
,
creepy
,
murray
,
siding
,
mildura
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
June 8th, 2024
