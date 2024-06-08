Previous
Railway siding by the Murray River by nannasgotitgoingon
252 / 365

Railway siding by the Murray River

Just above the river markets runs the rail line, this siding is a little worse for ware and looked great in the foggy light, if not a bit horror moviesque.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
June 8th, 2024  
