G n T by narayani
Photo 1085

G n T

Well deserved... managed to hurt my back doing some gardening but went back and finished it when the painkillers had kicked in and the weather had cooled.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
