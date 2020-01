New Year

This year’s vision board. NEW was the word that came to me as I watched the sun set last night, and today I realised that (numerologically) I’m moving into a 1 year which is all about new beginnings. One of those words in particular came as a surprise, and quite a few were carried over from last year, it’s an interesting process. I feel excited about the coming year...may it be a good one for us all ❤️