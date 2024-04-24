Previous
Old iPhones Have Their Limits by narayani
Photo 2671

Old iPhones Have Their Limits

Raced down the beach to watch the moon set…
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
731% complete

KWind ace
Well timed shot! I like the position of the moon.
April 24th, 2024  
