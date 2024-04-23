Sign up
Photo 2670
Treasures From the Sea
A quick trip to the beach brought unexpected gifts. Though it was very sad to see the starfish washed up on the beach 😢
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3126
photos
26
followers
18
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd April 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
,
starfish
