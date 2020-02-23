Sign up
Photo 1149
Still Life 7
We went to visit Pramod for his birthday...he has SO many books...and there in the corner was little Sean and me.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
1149
photos
21
followers
14
following
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
7
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
23rd February 2020 3:09pm
Tags
for2020
