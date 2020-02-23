Previous
Still Life 7 by narayani
Still Life 7

We went to visit Pramod for his birthday...he has SO many books...and there in the corner was little Sean and me.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
