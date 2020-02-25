Previous
High Key 2 by narayani
High Key 2

Lily
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's a lot different from our lilies- it looks more like a Magnolia. Very pretty in high key!
February 24th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Very effective high key image, I have had a go but failed miserably so far!
February 24th, 2020  
