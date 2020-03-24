Sign up
Photo 1179
Orange
How I’ve been spending some of my at home time the last couple of days...
It’s a new one I bought online from an artist I follow - Geninbe D Zlatkis - It’s a challenge!
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
1179
photos
21
followers
13
following
323% complete
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Tags
jigsaw
,
orange
,
rainbow2020
