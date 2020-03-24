Previous
Orange by narayani
Photo 1179

Orange

How I’ve been spending some of my at home time the last couple of days...
It’s a new one I bought online from an artist I follow - Geninbe D Zlatkis - It’s a challenge!
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
