Photo 1239
Manning Park
Not really half and half and didn’t really capture the beauty of the scene...but it was a lovely walk.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Tags
notmayhalf20
Annie-Sue
ace
if you look at the compendium of half and half shots you'll see some very liberal interpretations! Nice looking through the shadows to the sparkly water.
May 23rd, 2020
