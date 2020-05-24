Previous
Bit More Than Half by narayani
Bit More Than Half

Sean went for a shave...ran out of batteries 😂
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
