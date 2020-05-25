Sign up
Photo 1241
Storm Forecast
All week we'd been warned about an approaching storm - a once in a decade type of storm. So we decided to hunker down and cook and eat and watch all the Star Wars movies... And then the storm here wasn't too bad at all!
25th May 2020
25th May 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
1241
photos
21
followers
12
following
