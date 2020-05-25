Previous
Storm Forecast by narayani
Storm Forecast

All week we’d been warned about an approaching storm - a once in a decade type of storm. So we decided to hunker down and cook and eat and watch all the Star Wars movies... And then the storm here wasn’t too bad at all!
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
