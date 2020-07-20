Sign up
Photo 1297
Mundaring
I forgot to take a photo today so here is one from the other week. Today I went to Zumba for the first time since the madness (what a hoot, I’d forgotten what fun it is) sold my tent, and visited Yatra.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1297
photos
21
followers
12
following
355% complete
View this month »
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
