Mundaring by narayani
Mundaring

I forgot to take a photo today so here is one from the other week. Today I went to Zumba for the first time since the madness (what a hoot, I’d forgotten what fun it is) sold my tent, and visited Yatra.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
