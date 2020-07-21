Previous
North Fremantle by narayani
Photo 1298

North Fremantle

A lovely walk along the river with Naveena and the dogs. I was hoping the acacia I have chosen for an exhibition proposal would be flowering by now, but it wasn’t. Wish I’d chosen another flower so I could make a start!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
