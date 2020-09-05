Previous
Another Pitfiring by narayani
Photo 1344

Another Pitfiring

This time a proper pit - a real hole in the ground - as well as a barrel. (Photo taken by Dave)
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
