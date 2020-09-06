Previous
The Results by narayani
Photo 1345

The Results

Top 8 are from the barrel, the rest were in the pit. Very mixed results...some great, some not! I was really only happy with one of mine - the small bowl with the narrow base slightly right of centre.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary.
368% complete

