Previous
Next
Blues by narayani
Photo 1369

Blues

It’s all go! Except there’s no clay to buy!! My stockist is waiting on a delivery, so I’ve been asking fellow potters if they have any to spare! Stewart was able to give me some yesterday which was fantastic.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise