Previous
Next
First Batch by narayani
Photo 1370

First Batch

I took these to the club for their first firing today...not sure when they will go in. Also managed to source 4 and a bit bags of clay! 👏🏼
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise