It’s Been A Long Day by narayani
Photo 1383

It’s Been A Long Day

Because I’d totally forgotten I took this this morning 🤪
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
378% complete

