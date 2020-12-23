Previous
Roger by narayani
Photo 1453

Roger

I got him smiling! But this weird double image thing happened which I haven’t seen before...
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
398% complete

Merrelyn ace
Perhaps you activated some weird and wonderful setting on your phone.
December 23rd, 2020  
