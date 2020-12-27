Previous
String by narayani
Photo 1457

String

Took a few photos but this was the only one in focus...
It got me singing “brown paper packages tied up with string...these are a few of my favourite things...” (but they were the only words I could remember so it got quite monotonous) 😂
narayani

