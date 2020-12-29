Previous
GnT by narayani
Photo 1459

GnT

OMG it was SO HOT today! 🥵 Once I’d walked the dogs, watered the garden and done some shopping, I stayed inside where it was slightly cooler. (And had an evening GnT)
29th December 2020

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
