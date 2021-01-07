Sign up
Photo 1468
Kivik
I think this one’s the winner. I went up to Ikea today and they have the couch that I already have and really like, in leather. (And half the price of the one I was looking at yesterday)
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1468
photos
22
followers
15
following
402% complete
View this month »
1468
2
1
Twentyseventeen and beyond
6th January 2021 1:46pm
ikea
sofas
didn’t-get-the-meatballs
Desi
Looks perfect to me.
January 7th, 2021
