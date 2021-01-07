Previous
Kivik by narayani
Kivik

I think this one’s the winner. I went up to Ikea today and they have the couch that I already have and really like, in leather. (And half the price of the one I was looking at yesterday)
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Desi
Looks perfect to me.
January 7th, 2021  
