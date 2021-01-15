Previous
Sean and Jaimie by narayani
Photo 1476

Sean and Jaimie

It’s hard taking photos of people with glasses!
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

narayani

Annie-Sue ace
I'd say it's easy - but that they're photos with reflections! Did you move them round at all to see if you could overcome it?
January 15th, 2021  
