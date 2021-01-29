Previous
Next
A4 Art by narayani
Photo 1490

A4 Art

I found a link to an art exhibition yesterday that I decided to enter. A4 sized pieces! It felt like the doodles I’ve been doing were getting me ready 😊
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise