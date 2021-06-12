Previous
Waiting… by narayani
Photo 1624

Waiting…

For clay to dry…it’s taking ages! Which means the carving I was going to do today, I couldn’t.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
444% complete

Diana ace
Lovely tones and textures.
June 12th, 2021  
