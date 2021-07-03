Previous
Next
Saturday by narayani
Photo 1645

Saturday

Had a lovely catch up with Veronica who gave me a Better Beginnings pack from the library where she works, and then another lovely catch up with my neighbours.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks great, it sure will be very informative.
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise