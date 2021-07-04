Previous
Sunday by narayani
Photo 1646

Sunday

It’s has rained basically the whole day…a good day to stay inside!
4th July 2021

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
We have just had a full week of rain! Lovely shot and gorgeous colour.
July 4th, 2021  
