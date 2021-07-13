Previous
Defence/Defiance by narayani
Photo 1655

Defence/Defiance

Went to see a colleague’s exhibition and bought this little piece.
narayani

Diana ace
Oh this is rather lovely, great shapes, textures and tones.
July 13th, 2021  
