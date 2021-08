Daddy

Jaimie and “little one” (no name yet) came out of hospital today and even though I did get to see them - when they came to drop off laundry 😄 - I didn’t take a photo coz the car seat was so complicated, they stayed in the car so they didn’t have to put him back in! 😂 So here is one from the other night of Sean’s “skin on skin” time with his son 💙