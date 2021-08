Daddy

After going through what I sold at last years Christmas market yesterday, I have a clearer idea of what else I need to make. So I made some beakers this morning, delivered some samples to accompany my stall application (hope I get in!!), Evelyne came to visit and then Lubika and Trudy came for drinks. No photos, so here is one of Sean and Ren at lunch on Wednesday. So far the best part of being a Nanna is seeing Sean being a dad ❤️