Previous
Next
1 in a Trillion by narayani
Photo 1710

1 in a Trillion

And believe it or not, the other 2 that I had hard boiled, were also double yolkers! So add another 6 zeros onto a trillion! I bought a lotto ticket 😂🤞🏼
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise