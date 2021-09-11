Previous
Sleeping by narayani
Sleeping

I get to be Nana again and hang out with the sweet little one 👶🏼💙
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
