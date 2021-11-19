Previous
Injidup by narayani
Injidup

It was a much slower drive than we were expecting thanks to a lot of traffic and a lot of road works. The house is lovely in a beautiful setting but the beds hadn’t been changed and the key snapped off in the lock!
19th November 2021

narayani

