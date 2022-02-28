Previous
Sculpture at Bathers by narayani
Sculpture at Bathers

Sean, Ren and I went to see this exhibition (tomorrow) I’ll post some more shots over the coming days, but this one converted well to b&w for the last day of February
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Amazing shot, the sculpture looks so delicate.
