Photo 1911
String
I went to a drawing group this morning - first time I’ve done something like that for years. I brought a ball of string for inspiration…it was a lot of fun…though could be a while before anything worthwhile is produced 😂
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
