Previous
Next
String by narayani
Photo 1911

String

I went to a drawing group this morning - first time I’ve done something like that for years. I brought a ball of string for inspiration…it was a lot of fun…though could be a while before anything worthwhile is produced 😂
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise