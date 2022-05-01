Sign up
Photo 1947
Progress
Looking a little better. Still not what was in my head! I should have used enamel paints but I hate the clean up 🙄
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1947
photos
26
followers
16
following
533% complete
Twentyseventeen and beyond
