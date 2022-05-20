Sign up
Photo 1966
Not a Logo in Sight
I got to dress Ren yesterday in clothes that I had bought him 😂 And the cute little knee pads were a gift from Trudy ❤️
20th May 2022
20th May 22
0
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Views
4
4
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th May 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
yott
