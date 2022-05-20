Previous
Not a Logo in Sight by narayani
Photo 1966

Not a Logo in Sight

I got to dress Ren yesterday in clothes that I had bought him 😂 And the cute little knee pads were a gift from Trudy ❤️
20th May 2022 20th May 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
