Under the Orange Tree by narayani
Photo 1972

Under the Orange Tree

Was this perfect little toadstool. Had Ren last night and today …he was not his cheerful self, either more teeth or a bit of a cold.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
