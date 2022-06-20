Previous
Next
Don’t Eat It! by narayani
Photo 1997

Don’t Eat It!

Sean was admiring this pear’s “booty” 😂 I had to make sure he didn’t take a bite coz I bought it specially for this weeks drawing session 😄🍐
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and shape, it will be a fabulous drawing for sure.
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise