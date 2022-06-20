Sign up
Photo 1997
Don’t Eat It!
Sean was admiring this pear’s “booty” 😂 I had to make sure he didn’t take a bite coz I bought it specially for this weeks drawing session 😄🍐
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
1997
photos
26
followers
18
following
547% complete
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and shape, it will be a fabulous drawing for sure.
June 20th, 2022
