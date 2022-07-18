Previous
Still Going Strong by narayani
Still Going Strong

There were so many bees today that I got swooped (?) a couple of times trying to get a photo, but I only managed to capture the one.
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
