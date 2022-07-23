Previous
It’s Raining by narayani
Photo 2030

It’s Raining

So cooking seemed a good idea. This weeks menu for Ren - sweet potato and spinach, vegies with risoni and stewed apple and berries. As for the sweet potato dhal I was going to cook for myself…maybe.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
