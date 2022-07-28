Sign up
Photo 2034
Weird Light
I went outside to look at the aforementioned weird light…and then turned around 🌈 It was way better than it looks in this rather dreadful photo.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana
ace
I like the tones here, the shape is perfect too.
July 28th, 2022
